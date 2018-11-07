Johnson Controls, Inc. (NYSE: JCI) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Johnson Controls' Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Johnson Controls, Inc. earnings will be near 93 cents per share on sales of $8.26 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Johnson Controls posted EPS of 87 cents on sales of $8.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 6.9 percent. Sales would be have grown 1.52 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.53 0.53 0.87 EPS Actual 0.81 0.53 0.54 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Johnson Controls, Inc. stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Johnson Controls is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/jci181108bTCl9NY6.html