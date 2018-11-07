Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Endo
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2018 1:30pm   Comments
Endo's CCH successful in late-stage cellulite studies, but response levels modest; shares down 7% (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Nov. 8, Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Endo  EPS is expected to be around 59 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $696.31 million.

In the same quarter last year, Endo reported earnings per share of 91 cents on sales of $786.88 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 35.16 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 11.51 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.54 0.61 0.67
EPS Actual 0.76 0.67 0.77 0.91

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 171.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Endo stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Endo's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wee9oweg

