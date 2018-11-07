Sunoco, Inc. (NYSE: SUN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sunoco reporting earnings of 68 cents per share on sales of $4.66 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Sunoco reported EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $2.56 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 33.33 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 82.39 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.5 0.34 0.31 EPS Actual 0.9 -3.74 0.51 1.02

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Sunoco have declined 13.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Sunoco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sunoco's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.sunocolp.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx