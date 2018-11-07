On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Novavax reporting a loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $9.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, Novavax announced an EPS loss of 15 cents on revenue of $8.35 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 20.00 percent. Sales would be up 12.55 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.15 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.14 -0.16 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Novavax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Novavax's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tuhpsusy