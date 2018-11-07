Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nektar Therapeutics Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2018 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Related NKTR
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Nektar Therapeutics's per-share loss will be near 63 cents on sales of $26 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

Nektar Therapeutics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 37 cents. Sales were $152.9 million. Sales would be down 82.95 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 5.22 0.09 -0.34 0.17
EPS Actual 5.33 -0.6 -0.11 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Nektar Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nektar Therapeutics' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3r89ocjr

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (NKTR)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
3 Screens That Hint At Which Stocks May Outperform In Q4
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Anheuser-Busch, Nektar, Walker & Dunlop And More
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Novavax

DaVita Q3 Earnings Preview