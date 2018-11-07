Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Nektar Therapeutics's per-share loss will be near 63 cents on sales of $26 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

Nektar Therapeutics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 37 cents. Sales were $152.9 million. Sales would be down 82.95 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 5.22 0.09 -0.34 0.17 EPS Actual 5.33 -0.6 -0.11 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Nektar Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nektar Therapeutics' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3r89ocjr