IAC/InterActiveCorp's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2018 7:24am   Comments
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, IAC/InterActiveCorp - Common Stock (NASDAQ: IAC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering IAC/InterActiveCorp modeled for quarterly EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $1.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, IAC/InterActiveCorp reported EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $828.4 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 69.09 percent. Revenue would be up 29.16 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.8 0.92 0.84
EPS Actual 2.32 0.71 1.4 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

