On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Fossil, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 19 cents and sales around $616.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fossil reported EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $688.7 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 533.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 10.52 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.82 0.37 -0.28 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.63 0.64 -0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Fossil are up 220.19 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Fossil stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fossil's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dasjsf9k