DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DaVita reporting earnings of 87 cents per share on sales of $2.93 billion.

DaVita EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 81 cents. Sales were $3.92 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.41 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 25.31 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.93 0.94 0.94 EPS Actual 1.05 1.05 0.92 0.81

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 14.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on DaVita Inc is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DaVita's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9hmiubyd