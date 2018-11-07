Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Craft Brew Alliance earnings will be near 13 cents per share on sales of $58 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Craft Brew Alliance reported earnings per share of 9 cents on revenue of $60 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 44.44 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 3.35 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 -0.02 0.04 0.06 EPS Actual 0.23 0.01 0.05 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Craft Brew Alliance stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.