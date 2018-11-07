On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Albemarle is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Albemarle reporting earnings of $1.25 per share on sales of $796.65 million.

In the same quarter last year, Albemarle posted a profit of $1.08 on sales of $754.86 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.74 percent. Sales would be up 5.54 percent from the year-ago period. Albemarle's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.21 1.21 1.07 EPS Actual 1.36 1.3 1.34 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Albemarle stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.