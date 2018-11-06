Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Rockwell Automation's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Rockwell Automation management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $1.77 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Rockwell Automation reported EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $1.67 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.53 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 6.12 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.05 1.81 1.74 1.72 EPS Actual 2.16 1.89 1.96 1.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Rockwell Automation have declined 12.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Rockwell Automation stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Rockwell Automation's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.