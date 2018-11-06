MeetMe Q3 Earnings Preview
MeetMe (NASDAQ: MEET) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MeetMe's Q3 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
MeetMe earnings will be near 8 cents per share on sales of $43.9 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, MeetMe reported earnings per share of 11 cents on sales of $32.24 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 27.27 percent. Revenue would be up 36.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. MeetMe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.02
|0.11
|0.1
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.05
|0.12
|0.11
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating MeetMe stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
MeetMe's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/