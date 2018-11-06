Market Overview

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2018 1:44pm   Comments
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Merrimack Pharmaceuticals to report a loss of 27 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $13.67 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share loss of 40 cents on revenue of $6 million. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -1.28 -1.16 -0.28 -1.88
EPS Actual -1.33 -1.33 -0.89 -0.4

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals have declined 63.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

