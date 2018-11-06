Humana (NYSE: HUM) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Humana EPS is expected to be around $4.26, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $13.98 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Humana reported earnings per share of $3.39 on revenue of $13.28 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25.66 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 5.26 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.78 3.19 2 3.26 EPS Actual 3.96 3.36 2.06 3.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Humana. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.