DISH Network's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2018 1:34pm   Comments
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect DISH Network's EPS to be near 67 cents on sales of $3.4 billion.

In the same quarter last year, DISH Network announced EPS of 57 cents on revenue of $3.58 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 17.54 percent. Revenue would have fallen 5.11 percent from the same quarter last year. DISH Network's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.71 0.7 0.55 0.59
EPS Actual 0.83 0.7 0.57 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of DISH Network have declined 35.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on DISH Network stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

