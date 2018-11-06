On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Zillow Group, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Zillow Group EPS is expected to be around 17 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $344.29 million.

Zillow Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 19 cents. Revenue was $281.83 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 10.53 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 22.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.06 0.19 0.17 EPS Actual 0.13 0.07 0.19 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Zillow Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Zillow Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials.cfm#results