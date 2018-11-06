Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Wendy's management projections, analysts predict EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $405.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, Wendy's reported earnings per share of 9 cents on sales of $308 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 66.67 percent. Revenue would be up 31.69 percent on a year-over-year basis. Wendy's Company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.1 0.11 0.12 EPS Actual 0.14 0.11 0.11 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Wendy's. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.