Twilio Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2018 9:15am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2018
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Twilio Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: TWLO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Twilio earnings will be near 20 cents per share on sales of $1.12 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Twilio reported a loss per share of 8 cents on revenue of $100.5 million. Sales would be up 1013.96 percent from the year-ago period. Twilio's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.07 -0.06 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.04 -0.03 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 135.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Twilio stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Twilio's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1823457/0A142C56AB19586E4F2F49B304DFDCB9

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
