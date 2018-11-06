Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Red Robin will report earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $305.08 million.

Red Robin EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 21 cents. Sales were $304.28 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 47.62 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 0.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Red Robin's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.75 0.54 0.3 EPS Actual 0.46 0.69 0.78 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Red Robin. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Red Robin's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xf5kqa6j