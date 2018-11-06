Market Overview

A Preview Of Halozyme Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2018 9:23am   Comments
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Halozyme Therapeutics' Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Halozyme Therapeutics have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 23 cents on revenue of $30.42 million.

In the same quarter last year, Halozyme Therapeutics announced EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $63.73 million. Sales would be down 52.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.22   0.06
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.19 0.85 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Halozyme Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

