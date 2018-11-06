On Tuesday, Nov. 6, GoDaddy Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: GDDY) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on GoDaddy management projections, analysts predict EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $673.84 million.

GoDaddy reported a profit of 4 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $582.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 325 percent. Sales would be up 15.74 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.02 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.11 0.02 0.17 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating GoDaddy stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GoDaddy's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1821410/C2B80EE52A39A1400E49A3A243DB8F63