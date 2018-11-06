Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Etsy's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Etsy EPS will likely be near 7 cents while revenue will be around $149.89 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Etsy reported earnings per share of 11 cents on revenue of $106.38 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 36.36 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 40.90 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.06 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual 0.03 0.1 0.16 0.11

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 156.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Etsy. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Etsy's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8b4mkimv