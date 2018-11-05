On Tuesday, Nov. 6, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect US Foods' EPS to be near 51 cents on sales of $6.32 billion.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 30.77 percent. Revenue would be have grown 1.87 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.32 0.43 0.37 EPS Actual 0.57 0.35 0.44 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on US Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.