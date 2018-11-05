Don't be caught off-guard: Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 9 cents and sales around $297.44 million.

In the same quarter last year, Carrols Restaurant Group reported EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $285.23 million. Sales would be up 4.28 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Carrols Restaurant Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 -0.17 0.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.22 -0.08 0.08 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Carrols Restaurant Group stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Carrols Restaurant Group's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hit53yr9