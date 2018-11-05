Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Sotherly Hotels' Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Sotherly Hotels to report a loss of 20 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $39.4 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Sotherly Hotels reported a profit of 11 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $36.7 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 281.82 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 7.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Sotherly Hotels's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.01 0.04 EPS Actual 0.55 0.31 0.22 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Sotherly Hotels are up 12.46 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Sotherly Hotels stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sotherly Hotels' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/soho181106.html