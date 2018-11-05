Market Overview

On Deck Capital's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2018 1:54pm   Comments
Fintech Lender OnDeck Spins Out SaaS Company To Build Small Business Loan Products For Banks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2018

On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on On Deck Capital management projections, analysts predict EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $97.33 million.

On Deck Capital EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 1 cent. Sales were $83.66 million. Revenue would be up 16.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. On Deck Capital's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.03
EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 0.1 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with On Deck Capital. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

On Deck Capital is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1823628/3BD706570914EB47A6C34D5A3D1AB2BA

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Emerson Electric Company Q4 Earnings Preview