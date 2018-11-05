Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Mallinckrodt's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Mallinckrodt EPS will likely be near $1.79 while revenue will be around $634.52 million, according to analysts.

Mallinckrodt earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.97. Quarterly sales came in at $793.9 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 9.14 percent. Sales would be down 20.08 percent on a year-over-year basis. Mallinckrodt's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.1 1.7 1.81 EPS Actual 1.78 1.31 2.01 1.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Mallinckrodt PLC stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Mallinckrodt's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/scyyveyj