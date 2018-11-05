On Tuesday, Nov. 6, CVS Corporation (NYSE: CVS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

CVS EPS is expected to be around $1.71, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $47.2 billion.

CVS reported a profit of $1.50 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $46.18 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.00 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 2.21 percent from the year-ago period. CVS reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.42 1.89 1.49 EPS Actual 1.69 1.48 1.92 1.5

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 5.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on CVS stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. The CVS Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.cvshealth.com/events-and-presentations