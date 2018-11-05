On Monday, Nov. 5, Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Manitowoc's EPS to be near 10 cents on sales of $452.55 million.

In the same quarter last year, Manitowoc reported EPS of 9 cents on revenue of $399.4 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 11.11 percent. Sales would be up 13.31 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.23 -0.19 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.4 -0.12 -0.15 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Manitowoc stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.