International Flavors & Fragrances Q3 Earnings Preview
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 5. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
International Flavors & Fragrances earnings will be near $1.54 per share on sales of $895.83 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, International Flavors & Fragrances posted a profit of $1.47 on sales of $872.94 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.76 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.62 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|1.59
|1.31
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.69
|1.4
|1.47
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances have declined 1.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on International Flavors & Fragrances stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.