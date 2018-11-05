International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 5. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

International Flavors & Fragrances earnings will be near $1.54 per share on sales of $895.83 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, International Flavors & Fragrances posted a profit of $1.47 on sales of $872.94 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.76 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.62 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.59 1.31 1.42 EPS Actual 1.66 1.69 1.4 1.47

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances have declined 1.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on International Flavors & Fragrances stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.