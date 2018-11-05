FMC (NYSE: FMC) will be releasing its next round of earnings Monday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

FMC EPS is expected to be around 93 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1 billion.

FMC EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 70 cents. Revenue was $646.2 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 32.86 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 54.75 percent from the year-ago period. FMC's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.72 1.57 1.05 0.63 EPS Actual 1.78 1.84 1.1 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of FMC have declined 12.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on FMC stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.