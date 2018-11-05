Don't be caught off-guard: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) releases its next round of earnings Monday.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty's EPS to be near 32 cents on sales of $11.66 million.

In the same quarter last year, e.l.f. Beauty announced EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $71.86 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 77.78 percent. Revenue would have fallen 83.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.09 0.17 0.06 EPS Actual 0.13 0.11 0.26 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of e.l.f. Beauty have declined 47.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate e.l.f. Beauty stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

e.l.f. Beauty's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/elf181105BMCAij65.html