Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 5.

Earnings and Revenue

Avis EPS will likely be near $3.54 while revenue will be around $2.81 billion, according to analysts.

Avis reported a profit of $3.10 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.75 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.19 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 2.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 -1.06 0.21 3.01 EPS Actual 0.57 -0.74 0.45 3.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. have declined 26.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Avis stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.