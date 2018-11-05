Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Avis Budget Group's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2018 7:52am   Comments
Share:
Related CAR
8 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018
Notable earnings after Monday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 5.

Earnings and Revenue

Avis EPS will likely be near $3.54 while revenue will be around $2.81 billion, according to analysts.

Avis reported a profit of $3.10 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.75 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.19 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 2.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.57 -1.06 0.21 3.01
EPS Actual 0.57 -0.74 0.45 3.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. have declined 26.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Avis stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (CAR)

8 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018
Trading Hurricane Florence: Investors Make Storm Stock Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mylan's Q3 Earnings Preview