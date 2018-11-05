A Preview Of Avis Budget Group's Q3 Earnings
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 5.
Earnings and Revenue
Avis EPS will likely be near $3.54 while revenue will be around $2.81 billion, according to analysts.
Avis reported a profit of $3.10 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.75 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.19 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 2.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|-1.06
|0.21
|3.01
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|-0.74
|0.45
|3.1
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. have declined 26.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Avis stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.