On Monday, Nov. 5, The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Andersons EPS is expected to be around 15 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $809.67 million.

In the same quarter last year, Andersons reported earnings per share of 9 cents on sales of $836.59 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 66.67 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 3.22 percent from the year-ago period. Andersons reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.42 0.16 EPS Actual 0.76 -0.06 0.62 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Andersons have declined 1.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Andersons stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.