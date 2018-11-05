On Monday, Nov. 5, Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Akcea to report a loss of 80 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $16.82 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Akcea reported an EPS loss of 18 cents on revenue of $13.44 million. Sales would be up 25.07 percent from the year-ago period. Akcea's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -1.24 -0.37 -0.19 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.72 -0.44 -0.27 -0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Akcea stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.