Akcea Therapeutics Q3 Earnings Preview
On Monday, Nov. 5, Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are expecting Akcea to report a loss of 80 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $16.82 million, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, Akcea reported an EPS loss of 18 cents on revenue of $13.44 million. Sales would be up 25.07 percent from the year-ago period. Akcea's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-1.24
|-0.37
|-0.19
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.72
|-0.44
|-0.27
|-0.18
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Akcea stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.