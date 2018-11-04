On Monday, Nov. 5, SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

SeaWorld Entertainment's EPS will likely be near $1.08 while revenue will be around $472 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, SeaWorld Entertainment reported EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $437 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 61.19-percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 7.85 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.27 -0.78 -0.19 0.82 EPS Actual 0.26 -0.48 -0.24 0.67

Stock Performance

As of Nov. 5, SeaWorld Entertainment's share price was $26.29. For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 125.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on SeaWorld Entertainment stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SeaWorld Entertainment's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.