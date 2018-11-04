A SeaWorld Entertainment Earnings Preview
On Monday, Nov. 5, SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
SeaWorld Entertainment's EPS will likely be near $1.08 while revenue will be around $472 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, SeaWorld Entertainment reported EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $437 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 61.19-percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 7.85 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|-0.78
|-0.19
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|-0.48
|-0.24
|0.67
Stock Performance
As of Nov. 5, SeaWorld Entertainment's share price was $26.29. For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 125.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on SeaWorld Entertainment stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
SeaWorld Entertainment's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.
Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas