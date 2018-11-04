On Monday, Nov. 5, NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the print.

Earnings and Revenue

NuStar Energy EPS will likely be near negative 0.47 cents while revenue will be around $472 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, NuStar Energy announced EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $440 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 413.33-percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 7.33 percent from the same quarter last year. NuStar Energy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.78 0.21 0.28 EPS Actual 0.15 1.15 0 0.15

Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy were trading at $23.31 as of Nov. 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on NuStar Energy stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NuStar Energy's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mc9n88de