Newell Brands Q3 Earnings Outlook
On Friday, Nov. 2, Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE: NWL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Newell earnings will be near 65 cents per share on sales of $2.35 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Newell reported EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $3.68 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 24.42 percent. Revenue would be down 36.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.26
|0.75
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.34
|0.68
|0.86
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Newell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Newell's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.