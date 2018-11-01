On Friday, Nov. 2, Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE: NWL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Newell earnings will be near 65 cents per share on sales of $2.35 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Newell reported EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $3.68 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 24.42 percent. Revenue would be down 36.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.26 0.75 0.92 EPS Actual 0.82 0.34 0.68 0.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Newell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Newell's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.