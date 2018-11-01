ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting ImmunoGen will report a loss of 31 cents per share on revenue of $13.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, ImmunoGen reported a loss per share of 37 cents on revenue of $8.48 million. Sales would be have grown 63.21 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.24 -0.1 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.3 -0.11 -0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with ImmunoGen. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ImmunoGen's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bm3anrda