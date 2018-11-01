On Friday, Nov. 2, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Cinemark EPS is expected to be around 36 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $731.18 million.

Cinemark earnings in the same period a year ago was 33 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $710.74 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 9.09 percent. Sales would be up 2.87 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.46 0.36 EPS Actual 0.7 0.53 0.65 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Cinemark. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cinemark's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qxrc2tjk