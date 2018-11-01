Don't be caught off-guard: Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Nov. 2.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Alibaba earnings will be near $1.07 per share on sales of $12.5 billion, according to analysts.

See Also: The Technical Setup Into Alibaba's Q2 Earnings Release

In the same quarter last year, Alibaba reported EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $8.29 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 17.05 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 50.88 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.21 0.88 1.61 1.05 EPS Actual 1.22 0.91 1.63 1.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Alibaba stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alibaba's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/newsevents