American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) announces its next round of earnings Nov. 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect American Axle earnings of 90 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.78 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, American Axle reported earnings per share of 86 cents on sales of $1.72 billion. Revenue would be have grown 3.25 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.1 0.81 0.76 0.65 EPS Actual 1.23 0.98 0.89 0.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on American Axle stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.