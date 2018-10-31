Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Hanesbrands Inc. EPS is expected to be around 55 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.87 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hanesbrands announced EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $1.79 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 8.33 percent. Sales would be up 3.95 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Hanesbrands' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.24 0.52 0.6 EPS Actual 0.45 0.26 0.52 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hanesbrands Inc. have declined 21.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Hanesbrands Inc. stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hanesbrands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/suyjvkqm