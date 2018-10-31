On Thursday, Nov. 1, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Generac modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $500.79 million.

Generac reported a profit of 93 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $457 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 16.13 percent. Revenue would be up 9.52 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.63 1.19 0.86 EPS Actual 1.11 0.74 1.22 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Generac have declined 3.16 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Generac stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Generac's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.generac.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=232690&p=irol-calendar