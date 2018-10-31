On Thursday, Nov. 1, DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DowDuPont reporting earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $20.21 billion.

In the same quarter last year, DowDuPont reported EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $18.29 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 30.91 percent. Sales would be up 10.53 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.1 0.66 0.4 EPS Actual 1.37 1.12 0.83 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate DowDuPont stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

DowDuPont's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oaqi9wf4