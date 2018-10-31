On Thursday, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cigna's EPS to be near $3.44 on sales of $11.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Cigna announced EPS of $2.83 on revenue of $10.27 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 21.55 percent. Sales would be have grown 8.82 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.33 3.41 1.88 2.35 EPS Actual 3.89 4.11 1.94 2.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cigna stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cigna's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dajv4tx8