Don't be caught off-guard: Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 1.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Avon Products' EPS to be near 1 cent on sales of $1.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Avon Products reported earnings per share of 3 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. Revenue would have fallen 6.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 0.12 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Avon Products stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.