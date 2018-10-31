Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 31. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Qorvo's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Qorvo earnings will be near $1.62 per share on sales of $856.4 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Qorvo reported EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $820.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 6.58 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Qorvo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.76 1.05 1.6 1.44 EPS Actual 0.96 1.07 1.69 1.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Qorvo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Qorvo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/397rxnv6