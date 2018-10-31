Qorvo's Q2 Earnings Preview
Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 31. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Qorvo's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Qorvo earnings will be near $1.62 per share on sales of $856.4 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Qorvo reported EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $820.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 6.58 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Qorvo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|1.05
|1.6
|1.44
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|1.07
|1.69
|1.52
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Qorvo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Qorvo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/397rxnv6